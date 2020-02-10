Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $82.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

