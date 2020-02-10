Community Bank N.A. Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $59.45. The company has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

