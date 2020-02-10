Community Bank N.A. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $204.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $210.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

