Community Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $54.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

