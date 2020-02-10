Community Bank N.A. Purchases 5,850 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMC. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

NYSE OMC opened at $75.74 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

