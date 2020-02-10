Community Bank N.A. Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,330,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $289,257,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 133,197 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 82,547 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,526 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,054 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $87.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.03. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.