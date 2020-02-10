Community Bank N.A. Sells 5,650 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $52.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $55.45.

