Community Bank N.A. Sells 6,100 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 49.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $80.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $82.58.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

