Community Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $332,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,229,000 after buying an additional 219,447 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $224,201,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,720,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,479.11 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,416.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1,286.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

