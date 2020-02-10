Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBS shares. ValuEngine lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP alerts:

Shares of SBS stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.83. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 21.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 57.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.