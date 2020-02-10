Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SID. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

SID stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after buying an additional 446,622 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth about $1,052,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 4,620.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 304,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,760,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 134,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

