Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVN opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

