Comparing MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR 3.41% 10.46% 3.31% SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst 46.80% 7.16% 3.88%

Risk & Volatility

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR $7.20 billion 0.72 $355.00 million N/A N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst $609.69 million 6.67 $258.09 million N/A N/A

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst.

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR Company Profile

Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures and markets chemical and petrochemicals, and plastic pipes and connectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vinyl, Fluor, and Fluent. The company offers base chemicals, specialty resins, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins, compounds, phthalic anhydride and plasticizers, phosphates, and other chemicals for the automotive, industrial, medical, home, lawn and garden, building and construction, wire and cable, clothing, food and beverages, healthcare, packaging, paints, inks and colorants, and other markets. It also provides woven and non-woven geosynthetic, Datacom, infrastructure, and irrigation systems, as well as PVC, polyethylene, and polypropylene pipes and fittings for the agriculture, infrastructure, housing, energy, datacom, and other markets. In addition, the company offers met and acid grade fluorspars, hydrofluoric acid, anhydrite, aluminum fluoride, refrigerants, medical propellants, and technical propellants for medical, refrigeration, automotive, air conditioning, building and construction, aluminum, chemical, energy, technical propellant, and steel applications. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Kaluz, S.A. de C.V.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants. In addition, SmartCentres is a joint-venture partner in the Premium Outlets locations in Toronto and Montreal with Simon Property Group. SmartCentres is expanding the breadth of its portfolio to include residential (single-family, condominium and rental), retirement homes, office, and self-storage, either on its large urban properties such as the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre or as an adjunct to its well-located existing shopping centres.

