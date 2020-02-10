Comparing MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) & Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) and Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

MoSys has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cree has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoSys and Cree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoSys -99.21% -14.97% -8.95% Cree -44.86% -2.00% -1.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of MoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Cree shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of MoSys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cree shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoSys and Cree’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoSys $16.60 million 0.31 -$11.41 million N/A N/A Cree $1.08 billion 4.80 -$375.10 million $0.36 133.14

MoSys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cree.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MoSys and Cree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Cree 3 8 3 0 2.00

Cree has a consensus target price of $53.07, suggesting a potential upside of 10.73%. Given Cree’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cree is more favorable than MoSys.

Summary

Cree beats MoSys on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. It offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable HyperSpeed Engine names. The company serves cloud networking, communications, data center, and other equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors. MoSys, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Cree

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. It also provides SiC power device products, including SiC Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), power modules, and gate driver boards for electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment offers gallium nitride (GaN) die, high-electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), and laterally diffused MOSFET (LDMOS) power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. The LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. The Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and lamps for to distributors, retailers, and customers for offices, retail spaces, restaurants, hospitality, schools, universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting, parking structures, and other applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

