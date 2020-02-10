Comparing Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) and ArQule (NYSE:ARQL)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) and ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of ArQule shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of ArQule shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and ArQule’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare -3.57% 13.17% 4.25% ArQule -805.61% -33.10% -26.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and ArQule’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare $975.78 million 2.37 -$35.80 million $2.78 16.53 ArQule $25.76 million 93.85 -$15.48 million ($0.16) -125.00

ArQule has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prestige Consumer Healthcare. ArQule is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prestige Consumer Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and ArQule, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 3 2 0 2.40 ArQule 0 6 3 0 2.33

Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $93.75, indicating a potential upside of 103.98%. ArQule has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.50%. Given Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Prestige Consumer Healthcare is more favorable than ArQule.

Volatility & Risk

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArQule has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats ArQule on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning. The company's OTC healthcare products include BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids/lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye allergy/redness relief, Compound W for wart removal, Debrox for ear wax removal, DenTek PEG oral care, Dramamine for motion sickness relief, and Efferdent denture cleanser tablets. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprises Fess nasal saline spray, Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Hydralyte for oral rehydration, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Pedia-Lax pediatric laxatives, Summer's Eve for feminine hygiene, Little Remedies pediatric OTC products, and The Doctor's NightGuard dental protectors. In addition, the company offers household cleaning products, such as abrasive tub and tile cleaners under the Comet name, as well as Chore Boy, and Spic and Span names. It serves mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer. Its pipeline also comprises ARQ 75, a potent and selective inhibitor of AKT that is in Phase I clinical development for solid tumors harboring AKT, phosphoinositide 3-kinase or phosphatase, and tensin homolog loss mutations. In addition, the company's pipeline includes Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor designed to preferentially inhibit the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family of kinases that is in a registrational clinical trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in patients with FGFR2 fusions. ArQule, Inc. has license agreements with Basilea Pharmaceutica Limited and Roivant Sciences Ltd. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

