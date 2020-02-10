Comparing Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Dakota Territory Resource (NYSE:DTRC)

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and Dakota Territory Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources 5.18% 9.57% 5.46% Dakota Territory Resource N/A -0.97% -12.58%

Volatility & Risk

Pretium Resources has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Territory Resource has a beta of -1.59, meaning that its share price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pretium Resources and Dakota Territory Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 5 3 0 2.38 Dakota Territory Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pretium Resources presently has a consensus target price of $18.03, suggesting a potential upside of 82.87%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Dakota Territory Resource.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pretium Resources and Dakota Territory Resource’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $454.56 million 4.01 $36.62 million $0.54 18.20 Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Territory Resource.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Dakota Territory Resource on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Dakota Territory Resource

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in three mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering a total of approximately 3,341 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The company was formerly known as Mustang Geothermal Corp and changed its name to Dakota Territory Resource Corp. in September 2012. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

