Conceal Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $619,719.00 and approximately $111,719.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Sistemkoin, Graviex and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.97 or 0.01280303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00048579 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00020800 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00211886 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009900 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00070486 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,444,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,093,572 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.