ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,733 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 196,263 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,763,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

COP opened at $57.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

