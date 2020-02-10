Consensus (SEN) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047738 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00066167 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000731 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00078769 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,808.99 or 0.99687606 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000650 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

