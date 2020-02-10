Content Value Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.22 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $549,947.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network token can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, UEX and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.86 or 0.03566945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00257695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00136975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,524,282 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitMax and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.