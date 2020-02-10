ContentBox (BOX) Price Hits $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and $33,164.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi, UEX and DDEX. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009558 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CPDAX, Huobi, UEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

