Contentos One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.13 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Contentos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and $9.13 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00047890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $563.61 or 0.05722068 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00057362 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00025668 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00120676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,119,072,697 tokens. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

