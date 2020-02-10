Contents Protocol (CPT) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and $284,870.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contents Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. Over the last week, Contents Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $562.93 or 0.05740859 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055245 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024177 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00120541 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Contents Protocol Token Profile

Contents Protocol is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,312,868,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol. The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur.

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

