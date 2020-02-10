Contrasting Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN) & American Homes 4 Rent (OTCMKTS:AMH)

Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Origen Financial and American Homes 4 Rent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A American Homes 4 Rent 0 4 6 0 2.60

American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus price target of $27.22, suggesting a potential downside of 3.81%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than Origen Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Origen Financial has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Origen Financial and American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origen Financial $50,000.00 N/A -$160,000.00 N/A N/A American Homes 4 Rent $1.07 billion 7.93 $108.27 million $1.06 26.70

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Origen Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origen Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Origen Financial and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origen Financial N/A -1.80% -1.80% American Homes 4 Rent 10.74% 2.03% 1.33%

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Origen Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origen Financial Company Profile

Origen Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It manages residual interests in its securitized loan portfolios. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Origen Financial, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Southfield, Michigan.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2018, we owned 52,783 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

