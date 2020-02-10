Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.60.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after buying an additional 1,114,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303,938 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Copart by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 693,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.99. 52,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Copart has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Copart will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.