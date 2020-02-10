Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

CORE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.21. 3,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 90,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,915,000 after purchasing an additional 56,269 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

