Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CORE. BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

CORE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,152. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,399,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,117 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 498,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 150,682 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 306,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 110,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 80.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 90,977 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 11.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 865,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 85,889 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

