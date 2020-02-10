Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 13,376 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 163.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,536 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $61.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.