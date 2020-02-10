Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,853 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU opened at $94.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.80. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

