Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 813 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $366.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

