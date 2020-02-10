Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,361 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.20.

NOC stock opened at $361.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.29 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.75 and a 200-day moving average of $359.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.