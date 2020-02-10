Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,509 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,692,000 after purchasing an additional 91,527 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 214,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M stock opened at $160.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.24. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. 3M’s payout ratio is 63.30%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

