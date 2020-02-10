Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,531 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after buying an additional 6,884,914 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,356,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,957,000 after buying an additional 97,608 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,565,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,937,000 after buying an additional 63,958 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,673,000 after buying an additional 1,317,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,610,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,505,000 after buying an additional 422,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,900 shares of company stock worth $921,409. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $41.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

