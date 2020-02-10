Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Continental by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after buying an additional 56,437 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Continental by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 56,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in United Continental by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $79.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.44 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.93.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on United Continental in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.09.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

