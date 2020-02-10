Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 126.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $315.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $332.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,612 shares of company stock worth $16,727,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.