Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Citigroup by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Shares of C opened at $78.69 on Monday. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $171.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

