Corient Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,119 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,659,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,985,000 after buying an additional 603,746 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,966,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,685,000 after buying an additional 181,332 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,689,000 after buying an additional 1,751,425 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,169,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,950,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,374,000 after buying an additional 227,921 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.96 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

