Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 12,286 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 111.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,332 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

STX opened at $54.10 on Monday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $296,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,399 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,585. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

