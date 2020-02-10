Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 36,514 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,412 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COG. Citigroup began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

