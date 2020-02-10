Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 714 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

V stock opened at $202.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.29. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $138.52 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $398.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.