Corient Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,796,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,160,000 after acquiring an additional 202,068 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,810,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,291,000 after acquiring an additional 447,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,433,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,266,000 after acquiring an additional 160,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DFS opened at $75.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $67.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average is $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

