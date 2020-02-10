Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,887 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $206,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $38.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

