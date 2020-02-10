Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,190 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Metlife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 783.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Metlife by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Metlife by 606.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

NYSE MET opened at $51.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.