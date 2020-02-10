Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,670 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYF. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Shares of SYF opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

