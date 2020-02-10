Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,001 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,048,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $226,694,000 after buying an additional 196,460 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,550,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,025,000 after buying an additional 269,846 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,298,942 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,941,000 after buying an additional 251,872 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,638,557 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $169,769,000 after buying an additional 480,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,605,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $168,476,000 after buying an additional 825,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. General Motors has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of General Motors from to in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.