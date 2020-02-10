Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 942 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Zoetis by 12.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after purchasing an additional 256,715 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zoetis by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,209,000 after purchasing an additional 242,221 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 9.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,659,000 after purchasing an additional 212,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 54.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 524,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,623,000 after purchasing an additional 184,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $138.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,401,174. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

