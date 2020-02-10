CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $173,500.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $173,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $82,990.00.

On Monday, November 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $77,640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.14. 53,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,904. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.81. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.55.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 57.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at $523,000. 48.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRVL. BidaskClub cut CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

