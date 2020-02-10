CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $82,990.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $82,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $173,500.00.

On Monday, November 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $77,640.00.

CRVL traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.14. 53,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average is $83.81. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

CRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

