Cosmo Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $572,781.00 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Cosmo Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, UEX and CPDAX. Cosmo Coin has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $572,781.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.16 or 0.03479232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00248855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00135643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Token Profile

Cosmo Coin launched on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 tokens. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain. The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

Cosmo Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, CoinBene, FCoin, CPDAX, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.