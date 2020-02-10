Cosmos Trading Up 7.8% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $896.51 million and $208.03 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.70 or 0.00047738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Hotbit, Coinone and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00066167 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000731 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00078769 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,808.99 or 0.99687606 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000650 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001229 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos' official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos' official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinone, BitForex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

